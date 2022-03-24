In Review – 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game – CHL

In case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects game:

recap and highlights

Kingston Frontenac’s Shane Wright Offers Early Heroes For Team Raid But It was Team White that claimed the victory In the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Jagger Firkus, Team White Player of the Game

With a goal and an assist, Moose Jaw forward Jagger Firkas was named Player of the Game for Team White.

Shane Wright, Team Red Player of the Game

Kingston Frontenac center Shane Wright was named Player of the Game for Team Red, with the first goal of the game and several opportunities to follow.

test on ice

Forty of the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft participated in the snow test Before Tuesday…