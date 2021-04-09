LATEST

In summer, you can plan to visit these offbeat hill stations of India – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
In summer, you can plan to visit these offbeat hill stations of India - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

During summer, people look for a vacation spot, where they can get relief from the heat. Most people plan to go to the hill station to stay away from the scorching heat of the plains. However, during this season, hill stations like Ooty, Shimla, Mahabaleshwar and Manali are very crowded. So which hill station can you travel to avoid the heat and the crowds this summer? Let us tell you about some offbeat hill stations.

Kasol
Kasol is located in the Parvati Valley, 42 km from Kullu. This beautiful hill station in the state of Himachal Pradesh is at an altitude of 1640 meters. Seeing the natural beauty of the area, you can enjoy trekking, hiking and river rafting.

Chamba
Chamba is a magnificent hill station located in Himachal Pradesh. This city gives you the feel of extremely cold winds and pleasant summers. Chamba has many beautiful temples and other scenic spots, which attract tourists a lot.

Yercaud
This is a valley you may not know much about. This place is hidden by the high mountains of Kullu. Here you can enjoy lush green mountains, snow-capped peaks and the Tirthan River. Here you can also camp on the banks of the river.

Jauhar
It is one of the most offbeat hill stations in Maharashtra. Located near Thane, Jauhar is surrounded by lush green hills and waterfalls. You can visit many historical sites like Jai Vilas Palace and Shipramal here. The place is also famous for the beautiful Warli painting, which is a unique folk art.

Pelling
When it comes to visiting the northeastern parts of the country, most people think only of Darjeeling or Gangtok. However, there is much more to see in the North East than these two places. Pelling is located in the state of Sikkim. Here you can see beautiful views of the majestic Kanchenjunga and some other peaks. In Pelling you can visit the Rabadant Palace, Lake Kheychopalari and the beautiful Pemayangaste Monastery.

Aeon
Kalpa is a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. Tourists rarely visit this hill station. These hill stations are located in remote areas of Kinnaur region. This hill station is about 15 hours by road from Delhi. But the experience of walking here is very special. Here you will see beautiful apple orchards, snow-capped mountains and lush green valleys.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
817
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
815
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
788
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
764
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
758
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
707
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
644
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
643
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top