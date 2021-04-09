In summer, you can plan to visit these offbeat hill stations of India – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

During summer, people look for a vacation spot, where they can get relief from the heat. Most people plan to go to the hill station to stay away from the scorching heat of the plains. However, during this season, hill stations like Ooty, Shimla, Mahabaleshwar and Manali are very crowded. So which hill station can you travel to avoid the heat and the crowds this summer? Let us tell you about some offbeat hill stations.

Kasol

Kasol is located in the Parvati Valley, 42 km from Kullu. This beautiful hill station in the state of Himachal Pradesh is at an altitude of 1640 meters. Seeing the natural beauty of the area, you can enjoy trekking, hiking and river rafting.

Chamba

Chamba is a magnificent hill station located in Himachal Pradesh. This city gives you the feel of extremely cold winds and pleasant summers. Chamba has many beautiful temples and other scenic spots, which attract tourists a lot.

Yercaud

This is a valley you may not know much about. This place is hidden by the high mountains of Kullu. Here you can enjoy lush green mountains, snow-capped peaks and the Tirthan River. Here you can also camp on the banks of the river.

Jauhar

It is one of the most offbeat hill stations in Maharashtra. Located near Thane, Jauhar is surrounded by lush green hills and waterfalls. You can visit many historical sites like Jai Vilas Palace and Shipramal here. The place is also famous for the beautiful Warli painting, which is a unique folk art.

Pelling

When it comes to visiting the northeastern parts of the country, most people think only of Darjeeling or Gangtok. However, there is much more to see in the North East than these two places. Pelling is located in the state of Sikkim. Here you can see beautiful views of the majestic Kanchenjunga and some other peaks. In Pelling you can visit the Rabadant Palace, Lake Kheychopalari and the beautiful Pemayangaste Monastery.

Aeon

Kalpa is a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. Tourists rarely visit this hill station. These hill stations are located in remote areas of Kinnaur region. This hill station is about 15 hours by road from Delhi. But the experience of walking here is very special. Here you will see beautiful apple orchards, snow-capped mountains and lush green valleys.