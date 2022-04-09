In tears, Reyna gets injured after one minute of play

Young American playwright Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund suffered a muscle injury at the start of the Bundesliga’s 29th day against Stuttgart on Friday after less than a minute of play.

It was a weeping Giovanni Reyna who left the Stuttgart pitch on Friday evening. A lawn on which Borussia Dortmund’s attacking midfielder did not stop for a minute. On the right, the 19-year-old American stopped playing pure hunting, due to a new muscle injury. Frustrated and in tears, he is joined comfortably on his bench by his colleagues, including Erling Haaland.

Dahoud also out on injury

The US international has not been varnished this season. Already suffering a muscle injury, which caused him to miss 16 games during the first half of the season, he was ill in February and then missed two more games with a hamstring injury. In short…