In the absence of an agreement on summer time or winter time, time changes back, but how do you know whether to go back or go forward?

Surveys showed that many Europeans were convinced of the idea. Member states failed to agree on what time zone to remove, and so the motion was shelved. In the end it was decided that each member state could choose a timetable for termination.

At present, no decision on this subject is on the agenda in Belgium. Many electronic devices will automatically change the time.

However, if doubts remain about the official timing, the exact time.belgium.b site will help to clear it.

And if not, how can you easily remember which direction the summer transitions to? You can use a mnemonic device. In OctoberagainTime againdonkey; in metersaRs, that aVance