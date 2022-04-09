In the Beach on Netflix: A Fantasy Romance for Teenagers Reminiscent of Ghosts

Adapted from the novel by Mark Klein, “The In Between” stars “The Kissing Booth” star Joy King in a love story about a young woman who communicates with the spirit of her dead lover. Available on Netflix.

What is this about?

After losing her great love in a tragic accident, a heartbroken teenager begins to believe that she is sending him a signal from across the grave.

The In Between, written by Mark Klein and directed by Ari Poussin.

Ghosts for the new generation?

Inscribed in the Romance Movement for Teenagers, between All the code reproduces: a small American town, a young talent, his meeting with a local player and, inevitably, a tragic accident. Enough to satisfy the romantic appetite of most blue flowers. However, this adaptation of Mark Klein’s novel – published only in June 2021 – stands apart by mixing melodrama with fantasy.

