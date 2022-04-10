In the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Palm Sunday brings together hundreds of believers

This Sunday, April 10, 2022, is the first round of the presidential election, also Palm Sunday for the Catholic Church. In all parishes, including Our Lady of Lourdes in Bastia, Sunday Mass begins with the traditional blessing of the palms.Christian tradition requires that a person, collectively, after the blessed branches, carry their crosses to decorate homes. In his sermon, Father Georges Nicoli, the parish priest of Notre Dame de Lourdes, however, warned against any practice of paganism. The edge of the olive is much more than that.