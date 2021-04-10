In the Corona period, the government’s treasury was filled, more income tax was collected than anticipated – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

New Delhi: In the year of the Corona epidemic, the government’s revenue collection from income tax has increased drastically. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the direct tax collection of 2020-21 is 5 percent higher than the previous financial year. According to CBDT data, corporate income from the government’s total direct tax collection stood at Rs 4.57 lakh crore. Whereas in the form of personal income tax, revenue of 4.88 lakh crore rupees was received from the common people. It also includes securities transaction tax.

While giving the information, CBDT has stated that the government had estimated income of Rs 9.0-21 lakh from income tax for 2020-21. While Rs 9.45 lakh crore has been deposited in his treasury. Thus, the government’s direct tax collection is 104.46% of the budget estimate. Before adjusting the income tax refund, the government has received a total revenue of Rs 4.95 lakh crore as advance tax. With this, the tax collection of TDS was Rs 5.45 lakh crore, while on the basis of self-assessment, Rs 1.07 lakh crore was collected.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that even in such a difficult time, the government received so much advance tax, which is 6.7 percent more than the previous financial year. Explain that the government has also returned an income tax refund of Rs 2.61 lakh crore in the financial year 2020-21. This is 42.1 percent more than the Rs 1.83 lakh crore in 2019-20.

