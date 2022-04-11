In the final game of the match, VAR interfered with the Racing defeating Platense.

Emotions appeared at the last moment. When only two minutes were to be played out of the three added by Pablo Echvarria. A pass from Edwin Cardona, an overflow from Fabricio Dominguez, a half-cross from Hernán Lamberty and a handball from Kevin Andrade forced VAR to make their debut at the Ciudad Vicente López Stadium. Echvaria awarded a penalty. and colombian edwin cardona K marked 1 to 0 race from this point of view PlatinesLast minute, with a firm and cross definition. As such, the academy continues with its dream moment: the sole leader of Zone 1 of the League Cup, it is the team that has scored the most points (21) and remains undefeated with 6 wins and three draws.

More than a month had passed since the last time Cardona jumped on the playground. The…