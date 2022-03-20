In the Heart of the Sunken City: A Legendary Minion for the Warrior – Hearthstone

A new map from the expansion In the heart of the sunken city just revealed by IGN. Find below a legendary minion for the Warrior.
Find all the information on In the heart of the sunken city at this address.
- Nellie, the legendary lamia
- 7 Mana / 5 Attack / 5 Life
- Colossal : +1. War cry : discover 3 Pirates to form the crew of Nellie’s ship!
- Nellie’s Pirate Ship
- 5 Mana / 2 Attack / 6 Life
- Provocation. Deathrattle : Adds Nellie’s Crew to your hand. It costs (1) crystal.
