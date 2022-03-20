LATEST

In the Heart of the Sunken City: A Legendary Minion for the Warrior – Hearthstone

A new map from the expansion In the heart of the sunken city just revealed by IGN. Find below a legendary minion for the Warrior.

  • Nellie, the legendary lamia
    • 7 Mana / 5 Attack / 5 Life
    • Colossal : +1. War cry : discover 3 Pirates to form the crew of Nellie’s ship!
  • Nellie’s Pirate Ship
    • 5 Mana / 2 Attack / 6 Life
    • Provocation. Deathrattle : Adds Nellie’s Crew to your hand. It costs (1) crystal.