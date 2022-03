A new expansion card In the heart of the sunken city has just been unveiled by Automaton. Find below a legendary minion for the Mage.



Gaïa, the tech-tonic 8 Mana / 5 Attack / 7 Life Colossal +2. After an allied Mech attacks, inflicts 1 damage to all opponents.

Foret de Gaia 3 Mana / 2 Attack / 3 Life Rush