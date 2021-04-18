ENTERTAINMENT

In the last 24 hours, these four celebs got infected by Kovid, Madhuri Dixit expressed gratitude to the frontline workers.

The corona virus is as soon as once more quickly spreading its legs. This time the havoc of Corona is exhibiting its impact greater than final 12 months and is taking folks in its grip. Bollywood celebs are additionally more and more coming underneath the grip of Kovid. Within the final 24 hours, the place about 4 celebs have been contaminated, many stars are additionally interesting for everybody to maintain themselves.

Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal Kovid has been contaminated. Arjun wrote in his social media put up, ‘My Kovid report has come constructive. Though I don’t see any signs of corona virus in my physique. After the report, I remoted myself at house. I’m following all of the directions. Together with this, I’m additionally taking medical care. All of the individuals who have are available contact with me within the final 10 days, maintain themselves. This can be a very troublesome time. All of us must remember. Now we have to combat this illness collectively. Solely then will we be capable of defeat this illness. ‘

Neil Nitin Mukesh
Together with Neil Nitin Mukesh, his household has additionally change into corona contaminated. Neil wrote in a social media put up, ‘Even after taking all of the precaution and staying at house, I and my household have change into corona contaminated. We’re all house quarantined, and are taking medical care together with crucial pointers. ‘ In his put up, Neil wrote – You all want love and blessings, don’t take these conditions calmly.

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood, who has helped numerous folks because the starting of the Corona interval, has additionally change into corona contaminated. This info was given by Sonu Sood himself on social media. Together with this, Sonu Sood later wrote in one other tweet – ‘Corona ki aisi ki tasi. See you all quickly

Manish Malhotra
Together with these Bollywood celebs, clothier Manish Malhotra has additionally change into corona contaminated. In his put up, Manish wrote- ‘My Kovid has come 19 check constructive. I remoted myself instantly and could be quarantined at house. I’m following all security guidelines and am underneath the supervision of my docs. Please be protected and take care. ‘

Madhuri Dixit begs
Madhuri Dixit has tweeted seeing the devastation of Kovid within the nation. Madhuri wrote in her tweet- ‘It’s heartbreaking how the epidemic is as soon as once more taking the lives of many individuals. We will overcome this solely with the assistance of one another. You might be requested to observe the required pointers and maintain your self and your family members. With this, my gratitude to our frontline employees, who’re concerned in each scenario.

