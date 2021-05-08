In the summer, if you eat these special chutneys, then the taste of the food will be double, note the recipe

The taste of food doubles with chutney. Even if the vegetable is not a favorite but the spicy sauce is still there, the food starts tasting. By the way, today we will tell you the onion bani chutney recipe which is very tasty in food, let’s know about the easy recipe to make it.

material

Onion – 3 large

Raw Mango – 1 small

Garlic – 4 cloves

Whole Red Chili – 8-10

Salt-flavored

Method of making

To make it, firstly peel and wash the onion well. Also, cut and wash mangoes. You have to take the same amount of onion but you can reduce or increase the amount of mango according to the sourness.

Then cut all the onions in length and cut the mango into small pieces. Then peel off the garlic buds and wash them.

Now take the whole chili and cut it into pieces and put it in a bowl and add some water to it. The water should be enough so that the chillies are well immersed in water. Then boil it for 1 or 2 minutes. Boiling will make chili soft. This makes the color of chutney very good. Turn off the gas and let it cool down.

Then take a jar of mixi, add red chili, raw mango, garlic and salt and grind it. You have to grind it coarsely. Then add onion and grind it. You do not have to grind it too. Your chutney is ready. If you eat it with simple food then the taste of your food will be doubled. You too must try and make this special summer chutney.