In the Trocadéro, mobilization and controversy for Eric Zemour

“We have 14 days left, that’s an eternity”: Eric Zemour mobilizes thousands of supporters at the Sunday Place du Trocadero in Paris, where he sent several winks to Republican voters for scuttling polls.

But two weeks before the first round, a controversy has again parasitized the right-wing candidate’s message. The sound “Macron killer” was heard in the crowd when Eric Zemor listed the victims of the attacks, including Miril Knoll, an 85-year-old Jewish woman killed in her home in March 2018.

The slogan was immediately condemned by Macroni, but also by its right-wing competitor, LR Valerie Pecrese. “I fight hard against the outgoing President, but allowing an opponent to be a murderer is dangerous for the Republic,” she tweeted.

Embarrassed, Eric Zemour’s crew indicated that the candidate “didn’t listen” and “condemns what the crowd said at the time. He never used such a …