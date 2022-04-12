In the United Kingdom, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, is in turmoil

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy during a reception at the British Museum, London on February 9, 2022. pool / Reuters

The star of Boris Johnson’s illustrious Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has suddenly faded in recent days. By the beginning of the spring, regarded as the most popular among Conservative MPs – one of the few capable of pushing the prime minister towards an exit – the elected official of Yorkshire (England’s north) was now allowed to work for himself and his wife. Feet must be protected. Reputation on foot, as do revelations about his personal fortune.

Thursday, April 7, Daily Independent Claimed that Akshata Murthy, his wife…