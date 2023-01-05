LATEST

In the video .. Al-Faraj reveals the details of the injury of Abd al-Ilah al-Maliki and Ighalo • Al Marsad Sports

Posted on

Sports Observatory: The media, Walid Al-Faraj, said that the news received from inside Al-Hilal Club indicated that Abdullah Al-Maliki, the player of the Al-Hilal team, was injured at the level of the knee ligaments, during the Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal match.

​​​​​​

During his appearance on the “Action with Walid” program, Al-Faraj indicated that the season of the player, Abd al-Ilah al-Maliki, most likely ended early.

Al-Faraj went on to say that Ighalo, the Al-Hilal striker, needs rest and short treatment to recover from the effects of the injury he sustained.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

424
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
366
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
351
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
308
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
300
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
296
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
286
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
284
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
278
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top