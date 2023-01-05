In the video .. Al-Faraj reveals the details of the injury of Abd al-Ilah al-Maliki and Ighalo • Al Marsad Sports

Sports Observatory: The media, Walid Al-Faraj, said that the news received from inside Al-Hilal Club indicated that Abdullah Al-Maliki, the player of the Al-Hilal team, was injured at the level of the knee ligaments, during the Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal match.

During his appearance on the “Action with Walid” program, Al-Faraj indicated that the season of the player, Abd al-Ilah al-Maliki, most likely ended early.

Al-Faraj went on to say that Ighalo, the Al-Hilal striker, needs rest and short treatment to recover from the effects of the injury he sustained.