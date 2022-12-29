In the video, for the first time, Mbappe comments on Martinez’s provocative celebration

“Not my problem.” That was the crux of the matter for Kylian Mbappeaged 24, when asked about the celebrations Argentina After winning the World Cup World Cup The latter hosted by Qatar.

The celebrations were marked by the overwhelming happiness of Mbappe’s colleague in the Argentine club Lionel Messiwho finally won the only title that was missing from his coffers, but Mbappe was saddened by the loss of France, despite achieving a wonderful hat-trick in the final.

Mbappe explained in his statements to reporters: “I spoke with Messi immediately after the match. I congratulated him because the cup for him was the dream of life, and so is the case for me as well, but I failed, and you always have to be a good professional athlete.”

A video clip of Mbappe, posted on Twitter, showed him refusing to comment on the Argentine goalkeeper’s celebration Emiliano Martinez “Provocatively” after winning the World Cup, and Mbappe considered talking in this regard “useless.”

He said, “(Argentina’s) celebrations are not my problem; I will not waste any energy on such useless things. The most important thing for me is to give my best for the club. We are waiting for Leo (Messi) to come back so we can start winning games and scoring goals again.” “.

It was not surprising that Mbappe was in a positive state of mind after the match, in addition to scoring the dramatic winning goal in stoppage time (96th minute).

And about the match and reception in the stadium Princes Park”It’s a great game, it’s great,” Mbappe said. “It was a tough game.”

Mbappe’s superb penalty goal was essential to the victory after Marquinhos opened the captaincy Paris Saint-Germain Scored in the 14th minute, before equalizing Strasbourg In the 51st minute.

Mbappe added, “We were able to get the win so we are very happy. It was a great atmosphere inside at the Parc des Princes and the fans really supported us, they pushed us all the way. We really had this 12th man tonight, and that really helped us get the win.”

Mbappe thanked the fans who were singing his name, indicating that this matter makes the player feel really satisfied, and added, “When you come back from a situation like what you went through in the World Cup, it is always a pleasure to know that we have returned home .. and this makes you really happy.”

The provocative celebration

He was a goalkeeper Argentina national team Emiliano Martinez mocked Mbappe during the World Cup “tango dancers” coronation celebrations in Buenos Aires.

And the pioneers of social networking sites shared a picture of Martinez during the celebrations Argentina winning the Qatar World Cup 2022He is holding a doll with the image of French star Kylian Mbappe.

Martinez has previously mocked me World Cup top scorerMbappe, in the dressing room after the final match, which ended with Argentina’s victory on penalties, where the English goalkeeper, Aston Villa, said: “A minute of mourning for Mbappe.”