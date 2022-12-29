LATEST

In the video, for the first time, Mbappe comments on Martinez’s provocative celebration

Posted on

“Not my problem.” That was the crux of the matter for Kylian Mbappeaged 24, when asked about the celebrations Argentina After winning the World Cup World Cup The latter hosted by Qatar.

The celebrations were marked by the overwhelming happiness of Mbappe’s colleague in the Argentine club Lionel Messiwho finally won the only title that was missing from his coffers, but Mbappe was saddened by the loss of France, despite achieving a wonderful hat-trick in the final.

Mbappe explained in his statements to reporters: “I spoke with Messi immediately after the match. I congratulated him because the cup for him was the dream of life, and so is the case for me as well, but I failed, and you always have to be a good professional athlete.”

A video clip of Mbappe, posted on Twitter, showed him refusing to comment on the Argentine goalkeeper’s celebration Emiliano Martinez “Provocatively” after winning the World Cup, and Mbappe considered talking in this regard “useless.”

He said, “(Argentina’s) celebrations are not my problem; I will not waste any energy on such useless things. The most important thing for me is to give my best for the club. We are waiting for Leo (Messi) to come back so we can start winning games and scoring goals again.” “.

It was not surprising that Mbappe was in a positive state of mind after the match, in addition to scoring the dramatic winning goal in stoppage time (96th minute).

And about the match and reception in the stadium Princes Park”It’s a great game, it’s great,” Mbappe said. “It was a tough game.”

Mbappe’s superb penalty goal was essential to the victory after Marquinhos opened the captaincy Paris Saint-Germain Scored in the 14th minute, before equalizing Strasbourg In the 51st minute.

Mbappe added, “We were able to get the win so we are very happy. It was a great atmosphere inside at the Parc des Princes and the fans really supported us, they pushed us all the way. We really had this 12th man tonight, and that really helped us get the win.”

Mbappe thanked the fans who were singing his name, indicating that this matter makes the player feel really satisfied, and added, “When you come back from a situation like what you went through in the World Cup, it is always a pleasure to know that we have returned home .. and this makes you really happy.”

The provocative celebration

He was a goalkeeper Argentina national team Emiliano Martinez mocked Mbappe during the World Cup “tango dancers” coronation celebrations in Buenos Aires.

And the pioneers of social networking sites shared a picture of Martinez during the celebrations Argentina winning the Qatar World Cup 2022He is holding a doll with the image of French star Kylian Mbappe.

Martinez has previously mocked me World Cup top scorerMbappe, in the dressing room after the final match, which ended with Argentina’s victory on penalties, where the English goalkeeper, Aston Villa, said: “A minute of mourning for Mbappe.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top