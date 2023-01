Sports Observatory: Hamza Idris, former Al-Ittihad player, spoke about the level presented by Ighalo, Al-Hilal striker, and Abdul-Razzaq Hamad, Al-Ittihad striker, in the Clasico match that brought together the Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal teams.

During his appearance on the “In the Goal” program, Idris indicated that Ighalo outperformed Hamdallah in bilateral conflicts with defenders.