IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI Game for Best Fantasy Team | sport

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI – 7 March 2021 (Lucknow). Marijane Kapp, Deepti Sharma, and Smriti Mandhana are out-players in this game.

Loading...

India Women will take the women of South Africa to the first match of the three-match ODI series, which will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Team India is playing their first series since the ICC T20 Women’s Tech Cup 2020.

Loading...

The South African team is coming away with a resounding win against Pakistan at home, while the Indian team is playing their first ODI series since 2019. Both teams have some star players.

Loading...

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The batting score is 230 runs in ODIs played on this ground.

Loading...

Total Games Played: 3; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 1; Bats 2N d Won: 2

Loading...

Match Details:

Time:- 9.00 AM Ground: – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Loading...

Woman of india – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Loading...

South African women – Liezel Lee, Laura Volvard, Sune Luce, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Marijane Kapp, Nadine de Clarke, Trisha Chetty, Shabnam Ismail, Noncululeco Mlaba, Ayabonga Template.

Loading...

Note: – The figures mentioned are of ODI games.

Loading...

Squad must have 5 players

Loading...

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, and Mithali Raj.

Loading...

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Tea Chetty (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Chetty has scored 2587 ODIs, while averaging 29.39. He is the best pick in this category.

Loading...

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Batsmen

S. Mandhana (Price 10) and M. Raj (Price 9.5) India will have our batsmen. Smriti has scored 2025 ODIs at an average of 43.08, while Mithali has scored 6888 runs at an average of 50.64. They are both players of the same category.

Loading...

L Volvard (Price 9.5) We will have a batsman from South Africa. Woolvert has scored 1996 ODIs, while averaging 45.36. He is a superb top-order batsman.

Loading...

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy all-rounder

D Sharma (Price 9) India’s all-rounder will be our player. Sharma has scored 1417 ODIs at an average of 38.29, while he has taken 64 wickets off the ball. She is the all-rounder of the Indian team.

Loading...

M Kapp (Price 10) and S Luce (Price 4) Our all-rounder from South Africa will be. Kapp has scored 1949 ODI runs, while he has taken 126 wickets in his bowling. Luce has taken 100 ODI wickets, while he has also scored 1212 runs. These two are all-rounders on this side.

Loading...

IN-W vs SA-W Dream bowler

S Ismail (value 9.5) and A Template (value 8.5) Our bowlers will be from South Africa. Ismail has taken 143 wickets in 101 ODIs, while Khaka has scored 79 scales in 62 matches. These two are the main wicket-taking players of this side.

Loading...

J Goswami (Price 8.5) and R Gaikwad (Price 8.5) India will have our bowlers. Goswami has taken 225 ODI wickets in 182 games, while Gaikwad has scored 67 points in 40 ODIs. Both of them are experienced bowlers.

Loading...

Match Prediction: India women are favorites to win this game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Proverbs Raj and Marijne Kapp

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

All the captain’s pick + Sune Luus and Smriti Mandhana

Loading...

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Notional disclaimer

Loading...

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.