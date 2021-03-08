IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: India Women vs South Africa Women Second ODI game for Best Fantasy Team. sport

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: Women of India vs Women of South Africa 2nd ODI – 9 March 2021 (Lucknow). Marijane Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are out-of-the-box players in this game.

India Women will enter the second match of the five-match ODI series with South Africa Women, which will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Team India is playing their first series since the ICC T20 Women’s Tech Cup 2020.

The South African team are coming home with a resounding win against Pakistan, while they easily won the first ODI against India. The Indian team is rusting, and this is an important game for them. Both sides have some star players of their rank, and this can be a good game.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score is 230 runs in ODIs played on this ground.

Total Games Played: 3; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 1; Bats 2N d Won: 2

Match Details:

Time:- 9.00 AM Ground: – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Potential XI for both sides: –

Woman of india – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South African women – Lizelle Lee, Laura Volvard, Sune Luce, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Marijane Kapp, Nadine de Clarke, Trisha Chetty, Shabnam Ismail, Noncululeco Mlaba, Ayabonga Template.

Note: – The figures mentioned are of ODI games.

Squad must have 5 players

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, and Mithali Raj.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Tea Chetty (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Chetty has scored 2587 ODIs, while averaging 29.39. He is the best pick in this category.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Batsmen

S. Mandhana (Price 10) and M. Raj (Price 9.5) India will have our batsmen. Smriti has scored 2039 ODI runs at an average of 42.47, while Mithali has scored 6938 runs at an average of 503.64. They are both players of the same category.

L Volvard (Price 9.5) We will have a batsman from South Africa. Volvard has scored 2076 ODI runs in his career, while averaging 46.13. She is a fantastic top-order player.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy all-rounder

D Sharma (Price 9) India will be our all-rounder. Sharma has scored 1444 ODI runs at an average of 38.00, while he has taken 64 wickets off the ball. She is the all-rounder of the Indian team.

M Kapp (Price 10) and S Luce (Price 4) Our all-rounder from South Africa will be. Kapp has scored 1949 ODI runs, while he has taken 127 wickets in his bowling. Luce has taken 101 ODI wickets, while he has also scored 1213 runs. These two are all-rounders on this side.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream bowler

S. Ismail (value 9.5) and a blueprint (value 8.5) We will have our bowlers from South Africa. Ismail has taken 146 wickets in 102 ODIs, while Khaka has scored 80 scales in 63 matches. These two are the main wicket-taking bowlers on this side.

J Goswami (Price 8.5) and R Gaikwad (Price 8.5) India will have our bowlers. Goswami has taken 227 ODI wickets in 183 games, while Gaikwad has scored 67 points in 41 ODIs. Both of them are experienced bowlers.

Alternate Change: You can replace Shabnim Ismail with Liezel Lee.

Match Prediction: The South Africa woman is the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Proverbs Raj and Marijne Kapp

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

All Captain Pick + Suni Luce and Deepti Sharma

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.