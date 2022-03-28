GENT-WEVELGEM-010943.JPG

In Wavellgame, Binium Girme rocked history

Eritrean dominated Ghent-Wevelgem to become the first African rider to win a legendary classic. Absolute sensation, Intermarché runner – Vanti Gobert has everything to please.


Reading Time: 3 Minutes

IIt already had a place in the great gold-bound book of cycling history, but, in the city of aviators, Binium Girmay abuses the venerable act to impose the opening of a new chapter. Lines devoted to exaggeration, a raging thing called to expand as Eritrean, seem to have returned to their boring theory the notions of range and experience.




