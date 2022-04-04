'In which BJP state...': Raut's jibe at Raj Thackeray over loudspeaker remarks | Mumbai news

A day after Raj Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of “putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit back at the Maharashtra NavnirmanSena (MNS) chief and said everything will be done as “the law of the land”.

Taking a dig at Thackeray, Raut also asked in which BJP-ruled state, ‘azaan’ has been stopped and loudspeakers have been removed from mosques.

Speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray had warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that it should make a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers, or else he will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

“People thought it was a BJP event… The law of the land…