In which episode of Bigg Boss Aly gifted Jasmine a bracelet?

By which episode of Bigg Boss Aly gifted Jasmine a bracelet? : Within the third episode of Bigg Boss, Jasmine is seen giving Ali a present which she made in change for Jasmine’s assist in getting her promotion at work. In the course of the act through which Ali will get the concept Jasmine made the reward, it seems that Jasmine could also be dishonest on Ali. What is that this reward that Jasmine gave Ali in return for serving to her get promoted? What does this reward have that means to both Ali or Jasmine? On this article, we’ll try and reply these questions and extra! Within the meantime, I provides you with my hypothesis on what this reward signifies with reference to both Ali or Jasmine’s relationship.

Ali is seen at first within the first episode of Bigg Boss wanting very confused when he sees Jasmine give a bracelet to a shocked Mike. At this level, we see that Ali’s confusion about what precisely he has simply been supplied leads him to ask Mike for assist, although he’s not sure about what precisely he has finished. The reality is that Ali was simply looking for out whether or not or not Jasmine was truthful about her story about working on the Low cost Tire Firm. Nevertheless, when Ali tells Jasmine that she purchased the reward from somebody on the Low cost Tire Firm, Ali realizes that he might have inadvertently gotten Jasmine’s title and quantity from her telephone. That is after Jasmine tells Ali that she feels uncomfortable having him close to her whereas she is within the automobile.

Now, after discovering that this reward got here from an unknown supply (presumably from a reduction outlet), Ali decides to confront Jasmine in regards to the lies he informed, main him to appreciate that Jasmine might have been attempting to pawn the reward off on him. At this level within the episode, it’s revealed that Jasmine had been attempting to get her huge boss handy him over to her in order that she will be able to take over his Low cost Tire Firm. So as to take action, nevertheless, Jasmine satisfied Ali to buy the reward from her as an alternative of shopping for it from the Low cost Tire Firm’s worker register. That is after Ali learns that Jasmine lied about her connection to the Low cost Tire Firm.

By which episode of Bigg Boss Aly gifted Jasmine a bracelet?