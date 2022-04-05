Inauguration of an investigation for “intentional violence at meetings”

Bobigny’s Public Prosecutor, Eric Mathis, April 1, 2022. Thomas Samson / AFP

What happened to Jeremy Cohen, who was hit by a tram after being attacked at Bobini on 16 February? The recent broadcast of a video on social networks and political reactions condemning the potentially anti-Semitic nature of the attack have shed light on the investigation into the death of the 31-year-old.

In images of major violence that have circulated online, a group surrounds a man, assaults him and repeatedly beats him to the sidewalk. In his flight, the man runs across the tracks and collides with a tram.

Faced with emotions, the Bobigny prosecution publishes sent, Monday 4 April. The Public Prosecutor, Eric Mathis, explains that an investigation was first opened for “murder”…