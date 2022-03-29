Inauguration of the exhibition “In my eyes, Malvinas” this April 2 in Neuquén – Show | NewsNQN

He went to Neuquén on 2 April. In “In My Eyes, Malvinas” inaugurates the exhibition

To commemorate the Day of the Veteran and Fall in the Malvinas War, the community is invited to the opening of the photographic exhibition “In My Eyes, Malvinas” this Saturday, April 2 at 6:00 pm at Alberdi Cultural. Center from Newquan city. Its author, photographer Ruben DiGilio, will attend the ceremony where images from his tour of the islands four years ago will be placed.

The exhibition can be seen until 6 May at two locations in the city of Neuquén: Centro Cultural Alberdi (Alberdi Corner of Avenida Argentina), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on business days from 5 to 9 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. As far as. From the weekend…