Inbanithi (Udhaynidhi Stalin Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Inbanithi is the son of actor turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and grandson of DMK chief, MK Stalin. Furthermore, he’s the great-grandson of Late CM M. Karunanidhi. His mom Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is likely one of the well-known administrators within the Tamil Movie Trade. She has directed films like Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali.

Inbanithi Biography

Identify Inbanithi Actual Identify Inbanithi Nickname Inba Occupation Pupil Date of Delivery But to be up to date﻿ Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Mom: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Kin:

M. Ok. Stalin, Durga Stalin (Grand Dad and mom)

Senthamarai Stalin (Aunt)

M. Karunanidhi, Dayalu Ammal (Nice-grandparents)

Kanimozhi (Grand Mom)

Arulnithi (Uncle)

Dayanidhi Azhagiri (Uncle) Marital Standing No Affairs/Girlfriends NA Spouse NA Kids NA Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Faculty: But to be up to date

Faculty: But to be up to date Hobbies Enjoying Delivery Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Inbanithi Fb: But to be up to date

Inbanithi Twitter: https://twitter.com/UInbanithi/

Inbanithi Instagram: But to be up to date

Inbanithi Photos

Take a look at the newest photographs of Udhayanidhi stalin son Inbanithi,

Inbanithi With Grand mother and father and Dad and mom

Inbanithi Household

