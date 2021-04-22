Inbanithi (Udhaynidhi Stalin Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Inbanithi is the son of actor turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and grandson of DMK chief, MK Stalin. Furthermore, he’s the great-grandson of Late CM M. Karunanidhi. His mom Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is likely one of the well-known administrators within the Tamil Movie Trade. She has directed films like Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali.
Inbanithi Biography
|Identify
|Inbanithi
|Actual Identify
|Inbanithi
|Nickname
|Inba
|Occupation
|Pupil
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Mom: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi
Kin:
M. Ok. Stalin, Durga Stalin (Grand Dad and mom)
Senthamarai Stalin (Aunt)
M. Karunanidhi, Dayalu Ammal (Nice-grandparents)
Kanimozhi (Grand Mom)
Arulnithi (Uncle)
Dayanidhi Azhagiri (Uncle)
|Marital Standing
|No
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Faculty: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Enjoying
|Delivery Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Metropolis
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Inbanithi Fb: But to be up to date
Inbanithi Twitter: https://twitter.com/UInbanithi/
Inbanithi Instagram: But to be up to date
Inbanithi Photos
Take a look at the newest photographs of Udhayanidhi stalin son Inbanithi,
