Incident ‘won’t hurt Mercedes relationship’

George Russell has publicly apologised to Valtteri Bottas for lashing out after their excessive pace crash at Imola.

After being chided by Toto Wolff, the Mercedes junior and 2021 Williams driver mentioned on social media that he has now determined to “take accountability”.

“I apologise to Valtteri, to my group and to anybody who felt let down by my actions,” the British driver, who admits the replays look “totally different” to how he perceived the crash on the time, mentioned in a prolonged assertion.

The apology follows Wolff’s robust rebuke of the 23-year-old driver, who seems to be first in line to succeed one among Mercedes’ present works drivers.

“The manoeuvre he made implied dangers and didn’t bear in mind that the automotive in entrance of him was a Mercedes,” mentioned the Austrian.

“All of the drivers on the academies ought to by no means lose sight of the worldwide perspective of issues. I believe they’ve lots to be taught from what occurred,” Wolff added.

Russell, who had slapped Bottas’ helmet earlier than the Finn had even emerged from his wreck, informed reporters that he’s assured the incident “won’t damage my relationship with Mercedes”.

Nonetheless, he continues to suspect that Bottas defended his place so stridently as a result of he regards Russell as a risk to his future in Method 1.

“There is no such thing as a pressure in any respect between Valtteri and I,” Russell insisted. “Clearly you may take my remark as you want. I believe it was fairly clear the way it was supposed.

“However perhaps I used to be fallacious. Possibly he is simply combating for completely each place.

“Valtteri and I’ll discuss and we are going to clear the air. I’ve obtained no intention to carry any grudges or have any dangerous relationship with any driver on the grid.”