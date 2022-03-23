Income Tax Conducts Raids At Hero MotoCorp Premises, Chairman Pawan Munjal’s Residence

new Delhi: According to news agency ANI, the Income Tax Department has raided the residence and office of Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal on Wednesday.

“The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at several premises of Hero MotoCorp. The searches included the office and residence of promoter Pawan Munjal and the premises belonging to top executives of the company. It further added that more details are awaited.

