Income Tax department raids Hero MotoCorp, CMD Munjal’s residence | India News

NEW DELHI: In the most high-profile crackdown against a top industrial conglomerate in the country in recent days, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at around 20 locations and at residence and office of two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of the company.

Sources in the IT department said the raids were linked to a case of alleged tax evasion and were based on “information” and “tracking” of the company and its officials. The raids continued till late in the evening, although it is not yet clear whether Munjal and…

Read Full News