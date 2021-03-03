Income tax raid on Taapsee Pannu’s house

The IT-Income Tax Department condemned the searches of people associated with Phantom TMTs on tax evasion charges. According to the latest report, the IT department carried out the raid Taapsee Pannu And the home of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl. The residence of producer Madhu Mantena, who also runs a talent management company, was also searched. The IT department is conducting searches on others associated with Phantom TMTs over allegations of tax evasion.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Apart from residences in Mumbai, Pune and many other places, IT raids are being conducted at 20 other places including the premises of Phantom TMTs. The IT department has cited tax evasion as the reason behind the raid.

Loading...

A few days ago, Tospy Pannu, who is a well-known face for Tollywood and Bollywood, announced on social media platform Instagram that she is reuniting with her ‘Slap’ co-star Pavel Gulati Anurag Kashyap’Dobara’, the upcoming thriller.

Loading...

The upcoming film in 2018 is ‘Dobara’, followed by ‘An Manmargiyaan’, Taseen Pannu’s third collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and the play ‘Aand Sand ki Aankh’ which was produced by Kopse Panayu.

Loading...

‘Dobra’ is written by Vibha Bhave, who earlier wrote Anurag Kashyap’s 2020 Netflix film ‘Choked’.

Loading...