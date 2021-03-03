ENTERTAINMENT

Income tax raid on Taapsee Pannu’s house

Posted on
Loading...
Income tax raid on Taapsee Pannu's house
Income tax raid on Taapsee Pannu’s house

The IT-Income Tax Department condemned the searches of people associated with Phantom TMTs on tax evasion charges. According to the latest report, the IT department carried out the raid Taapsee Pannu And the home of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl. The residence of producer Madhu Mantena, who also runs a talent management company, was also searched. The IT department is conducting searches on others associated with Phantom TMTs over allegations of tax evasion.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Apart from residences in Mumbai, Pune and many other places, IT raids are being conducted at 20 other places including the premises of Phantom TMTs. The IT department has cited tax evasion as the reason behind the raid.

Loading...

A few days ago, Tospy Pannu, who is a well-known face for Tollywood and Bollywood, announced on social media platform Instagram that she is reuniting with her ‘Slap’ co-star Pavel Gulati Anurag Kashyap’Dobara’, the upcoming thriller.

Loading...

The upcoming film in 2018 is ‘Dobara’, followed by ‘An Manmargiyaan’, Taseen Pannu’s third collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and the play ‘Aand Sand ki Aankh’ which was produced by Kopse Panayu.

Loading...

‘Dobra’ is written by Vibha Bhave, who earlier wrote Anurag Kashyap’s 2020 Netflix film ‘Choked’.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });