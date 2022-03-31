Income Tax Return: Confusion delays ITR filing efforts of late filers

The filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 – that is for the Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 – could start only after the normal due date of July 31, 2021 due to technical issues in the new Income Tax Portal, resulting in postponement of several deadlines, including the due date of filing return to December 31, 2021 for those assessees whose incomes are not subject to audit.

As a result, due to postponement of the due date by 5 months, many assessees were confused if they had filed the return for the FY 2020-21 or not, especially after the due date got over in January 2022.

The taxpayers who, due to the confusion, failed to file their return within the due date of filing return, were awakened from their slumber by repeated messages from the Income Tax…