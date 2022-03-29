Income tax return: Not filed ITR for FY 2020-21? You may be liable for higher TDS, TCS from Apr 1

If you still have not filed your income tax return (ITR) for FY 2020-21, then you will have to pay higher TDS, TCS from April 1, 2022, in case total TDS, TCS was Rs 50,000 or more in FY 2020-21. This is because the government has amended the law wherein not filing ITR for one year and having TDS exceeding Rs 50,000 in the previous FY will lead to deduction of TDS, TCS at a higher rate in the next financial year. The higher TDS, TCS rate will be applicable on specified sources of income such as interest income from recurring deposits, fixed deposits, dividend income, annuity payments etc.

What is the new rule regarding higher TDS, TCS?

The law related to higher TDS, TCS was announced in Budget 2021. For FY 2021-22, if an individual has not filed ITR for FY 2018-19 and FY 2019-20 and TDS…