IND v SA, World Cup 2022 Highlights: South Africa clinch thriller as India crash out

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Highlights: South Africa clinch thriller as India crash out of World Cup West Indies book semi-final berth. A 125-run second-wicket partnership between Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Lara Goodall (49) set the innings up as Mignon du Preez (52*) saw the team over the line.

South Africa’s victory over India means they will play England in Christchurch on Thursday in the semi-final. West Indies have also qualified for the semifinals, they will lock horns with Australia.

Brief Scores: India: 274 for 7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 71, Shafali Verma 53, Mithali Raj 68, Harmanpreet Kaur 48; Shambin Ismail 2/42); South Africa: 275 for 7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 80, Lara Goodall 49, Mignon du Preez 52; Harmanpreet Kaur 2/42)