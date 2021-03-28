LATEST

Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI 2021: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave a great start to Team India, see score

Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI 2021: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave a great start to Team India, see score

India vs England third ODI Match 2021: Within the third ODI between India vs England cricket staff being performed at Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium in Pune, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as soon as once more gave India an excellent begin by batting nicely. Each gamers have scored 76 runs in 11 overs. Whereas Sharma is taking part in 29 runs off 29 balls for the staff, Dhawan is simply 5 runs away from his half-century. Dhawan has scored 45 runs in 37 balls.

