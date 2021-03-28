Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI 2021: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave a great start to Team India, see score

India vs England third ODI Match 2021: Within the third ODI between India vs England cricket staff being performed at Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium in Pune, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as soon as once more gave India an excellent begin by batting nicely. Each gamers have scored 76 runs in 11 overs. Whereas Sharma is taking part in 29 runs off 29 balls for the staff, Dhawan is simply 5 runs away from his half-century. Dhawan has scored 45 runs in 37 balls.

FIFTY🙌🏽#TeamIndia‘s opening pair of @ ImRo45 and @SDhawan25 has put up a 50-run stand for the 2nd time on this collection! https://t.co/wIhEfE5PDR #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/s8n57gf62j – BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021

(Get the newest breaking information, viral traits and all of the information associated to the world of social media with SocialLY. Right here you’re going to get direct data of each content material that goes viral on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The publish proven above is unedited content material, which is straight social Media has been taken from customers’ account. No modifications or edits have been made by the newest workers. Social media posts don’t symbolize the ideas and emotions of currently, we have now no duty or legal responsibility for any content material on this publish. Don’t settle for.)