Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI 2021: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wife Stankovic wrote in swimming pool before the decisive match…

Hardik Pandya (Photograph Credit: Instagram / hardikpandya93)

New Delhi, March 27: Indian cricket workforce’s explosive all-rounder participant Hardik Pandya has shared an image of himself from his official Instagram account. On this image, he’s seen standing in a swimming pool. Throughout this time, he has additionally put a black cap and black glasses. Whereas sharing this image, he has put an image of Surya in its caption.

On the similar time, his spouse Natasha Stankovic (Natasa Stankovic) has additionally commented on this image of Hardik Pandya. Stankovic has put a picture of smiley, hearth and coronary heart within the remark. Discuss Hardik Pandya, he’s presently busy within the three-match ODI collection between India vs England cricket workforce. The third and last match of this collection can be performed in Pune on Sunday.

Additionally read- These 3 gamers of the world have scored probably the most runs whereas batting at quantity three in ODI format

Discuss Hardik Pandya’s cricket profession on the similar time, he has scored 532 runs in 18 innings at a mean of 31.3, enjoying 11 Take a look at cricket matches for the nation up to now. In Take a look at cricket, he has a century and 4 half-centuries in his title. Pandya’s private greatest efficiency in Take a look at cricket is 108 runs.

Other than this, he has scored 1203 runs at a mean of 33.4 in 43 innings whereas enjoying 59 ODI cricket matches for the nation. He has six half-centuries registered in ODI format. Other than Take a look at and ODI cricket, he has scored 474 runs in 32 innings with a mean of 19.8, enjoying 48 T20I cricket matches for the nation.

Additionally read- Kevin Pietersen tightens after Sachin Tendulkar’s corona optimistic discovering, Yuvraj Singh offers a befitting reply

Other than batting, he has additionally executed nicely in bowling for the nation. Pandya has achieved 17 successes in 19 innings of Take a look at cricket, 55 in 54 innings of ODI cricket and 41 in 44 innings of T20I cricket.