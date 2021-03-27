LATEST

Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI 2021: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wife Stankovic wrote in swimming pool before the decisive match…

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI 2021: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wife Stankovic, wrote in the swimming pool before the decisive match.
Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI 2021: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wife Stankovic, wrote in the swimming pool before the decisive match.

Hardik Pandya (Photograph Credit: Instagram / hardikpandya93)

New Delhi, March 27: Indian cricket workforce’s explosive all-rounder participant Hardik Pandya has shared an image of himself from his official Instagram account. On this image, he’s seen standing in a swimming pool. Throughout this time, he has additionally put a black cap and black glasses. Whereas sharing this image, he has put an image of Surya in its caption.

On the similar time, his spouse Natasha Stankovic (Natasa Stankovic) has additionally commented on this image of Hardik Pandya. Stankovic has put a picture of smiley, hearth and coronary heart within the remark. Discuss Hardik Pandya, he’s presently busy within the three-match ODI collection between India vs England cricket workforce. The third and last match of this collection can be performed in Pune on Sunday.

Additionally read- These 3 gamers of the world have scored probably the most runs whereas batting at quantity three in ODI format

Discuss Hardik Pandya’s cricket profession on the similar time, he has scored 532 runs in 18 innings at a mean of 31.3, enjoying 11 Take a look at cricket matches for the nation up to now. In Take a look at cricket, he has a century and 4 half-centuries in his title. Pandya’s private greatest efficiency in Take a look at cricket is 108 runs.

Other than this, he has scored 1203 runs at a mean of 33.4 in 43 innings whereas enjoying 59 ODI cricket matches for the nation. He has six half-centuries registered in ODI format. Other than Take a look at and ODI cricket, he has scored 474 runs in 32 innings with a mean of 19.8, enjoying 48 T20I cricket matches for the nation.

Additionally read- Kevin Pietersen tightens after Sachin Tendulkar’s corona optimistic discovering, Yuvraj Singh offers a befitting reply

Other than batting, he has additionally executed nicely in bowling for the nation. Pandya has achieved 17 successes in 19 innings of Take a look at cricket, 55 in 54 innings of ODI cricket and 41 in 44 innings of T20I cricket.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x