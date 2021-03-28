LATEST

Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI: Will the record of sixes be made again in the stadium of Pune today?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI: Will the record of sixes be made again in the stadium of Pune today?
Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI: Will the record of sixes be made again in the stadium of Pune today?

India and England
(Photograph credit score: Instagram)

new Delhi: The ultimate match of the three-match ODI sequence between India and England is to be held on Sunday on the Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation floor in Pune. It’s a decisive match as each the groups are actually 1-1 on par. Ind vs Eng third ODI 2021: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma’s Kamal, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly be a part of this particular membership, MI congratulates

England had hit a complete of 20 sixes on the best way to return on Friday and defeated India. Now, when a decisive match is to happen, there are positively probabilities of sixes raining on either side. A complete of 34 sixes have been hit by each groups on Friday. India had scored 336 runs within the first play.

When the Indian batsmen hit a complete of 14 sixes, England’s crew confirmed a greater recreation chasing the goal and compelled India to lose with a complete of 20 sixes. Of those, 10 have been planted by Ben Stokes and 7 by Johnny Bairstow. In ODI historical past, greater than six sixes have been scored earlier than this. In February 2019, a complete of 46 sixes have been performed within the match towards West Indies and England. 22 from the Windies and 24 from England. Equally, in November 2013, a complete of 38 sixes have been performed within the match between India and Australia. Each groups had sixes 19-19.

Indian bowlers have been closely smashed on Friday. Krunal Pandya looted 28 runs in a single over. He grew to become India’s third most costly bowler on this regard. Yuvraj Singh holds the document for many runs in an over for India, when England’s Dimitri Mascarenhas collected 30 runs in an over. On this match, two Indian spinners – Kuldeep Yadav (10 overs 84 runs) and Krunal (6 overs 72 runs) scored fiercely. Earlier, in India’s ODI historical past, two spinners had by no means scored so many runs in 16 overs.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x