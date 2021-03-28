Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI: Will the record of sixes be made again in the stadium of Pune today?

India and England

(Photograph credit score: Instagram)

new Delhi: The ultimate match of the three-match ODI sequence between India and England is to be held on Sunday on the Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation floor in Pune. It’s a decisive match as each the groups are actually 1-1 on par. Ind vs Eng third ODI 2021: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma’s Kamal, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly be a part of this particular membership, MI congratulates

England had hit a complete of 20 sixes on the best way to return on Friday and defeated India. Now, when a decisive match is to happen, there are positively probabilities of sixes raining on either side. A complete of 34 sixes have been hit by each groups on Friday. India had scored 336 runs within the first play.

When the Indian batsmen hit a complete of 14 sixes, England’s crew confirmed a greater recreation chasing the goal and compelled India to lose with a complete of 20 sixes. Of those, 10 have been planted by Ben Stokes and 7 by Johnny Bairstow. In ODI historical past, greater than six sixes have been scored earlier than this. In February 2019, a complete of 46 sixes have been performed within the match towards West Indies and England. 22 from the Windies and 24 from England. Equally, in November 2013, a complete of 38 sixes have been performed within the match between India and Australia. Each groups had sixes 19-19.

Indian bowlers have been closely smashed on Friday. Krunal Pandya looted 28 runs in a single over. He grew to become India’s third most costly bowler on this regard. Yuvraj Singh holds the document for many runs in an over for India, when England’s Dimitri Mascarenhas collected 30 runs in an over. On this match, two Indian spinners – Kuldeep Yadav (10 overs 84 runs) and Krunal (6 overs 72 runs) scored fiercely. Earlier, in India’s ODI historical past, two spinners had by no means scored so many runs in 16 overs.