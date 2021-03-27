IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction : India vs England Best Fantasy Team for 3rd ODI Game | The Miracle

IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction: India vs England third ODI – 28 March (Pune). Ben Stokes is the perfect fantasy captain of this recreation.

Hosts India will tackle England within the third ODI match of the three-match T20I collection. This collection guarantees to be a blockbuster.

India received the primary ODI, whereas they misplaced their second recreation. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are batting nicely for the aspect, whereas Pant additionally proved his class within the final recreation. Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav can miss this recreation, whereas Chahal and Sundar can substitute them.

The England group possesses an excellent white-ball group, and so they proved their class within the final recreation. Roy and Bairstow are on hearth, whereas Ben Stokes is in sensible type as nicely. Mark Wooden can substitute Tom Curran on this recreation.

Pitch Situations and Climate Particulars

The typical 1st innings ODI batting rating at this venue is 304 runs.

Complete Video games Performed: 6; Bat 1st Gained: 3; Bat 2nd Gained: 3

We will count on clear climate all through the sport.

Possible XI for each side:-

India – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wooden. Reece Topley.

Match Particulars

Three Match ODI Sequence

Match: India vs England Third ODI Match

Date and Time: 28 March, Sunday – 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Prime 4 Batting Order

India

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Dawid Malan.

Loss of life Over Specialists

India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

England

Mark Wooden and Reece Topley

IND vs ENG Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will likely be our wicket-keepers on this recreation. Rahul has scored 170 runs within the collection thus far, whereas he had a mean of 55.38 within the ODI video games performed in 2020. Pant scored an excellent half-century within the final recreation, and he’s an impression participant.

IND vs ENG Fantasy Batsmen

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will likely be our batsmen from India. Rohit has scored 9168 ODI runs at a mean of 49.03, whereas Virat has scored 12162 runs at a mean of 59.33. Each of them are world-class batsmen.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will likely be our batsmen from England. Roy has scored 101 runs within the collection thus far, whereas Bairstow has scored 218 runs. Each of them are on hearth within the collection.

IND vs ENG Fantasy All-Rounders

Ben Stokes will likely be our all-rounder from England. Stokes has scored 100 runs within the collection, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling. He’s the perfect fantasy decide for this recreation.

IND vs ENG Fantasy Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar kumar and Prasidh Krishna will likely be our bowlers from India. Bhuvi has scalped 135 ODI wickets at an financial system of 5.03, whereas Krishna has scalped six wickets in simply a few video games. Each of them are wicket-takers.

Reece Topley will likely be our bowler from England. Topley is a superb left-arm pacer, and he has scalped 19 ODI wickets in his profession.

[If England bats first, pick Dawid Malan, or else, pick Wood as your last player]

Match Prediction: India are the favourites to win this recreation.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Position:-

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

Each the captain’s decide + Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Workforce for the Recreation

