IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction: India vs England Best Fantasy Team for 4th Test Game | sport

IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction: India vs England 4th Test – 4 March 2021 (Ahmedabad). Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will again be the game’s best fantasy captains.

Host India will take on England in the fourth Test match of the four-match series. The Indian team would like to seal the series.

Team India lost their first game and then made a stunning comeback to take two wins in a tow. R Ashwin and Akshar Patel are on fire with the ball, while Rohit Sharma is in discussion with his batting. Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have also shown some good games with the bat. Umesh Yadav should replace Jaspreet Bumrah in this game, while Kuldeep Yadav can also play.

England won the first Test, and now they are in trouble. Joe Root has been performing brilliantly with both bat and ball, while Crowley also batted brilliantly in the last match. Jake Leach has been his best bowler, while the rest of them have struggled on these spin-friendly wickets.

Pitch conditions

Spinners should dominate this track again.

Potential XI for both sides: –

India – Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

England – Zuck Crowley, Dominic Sibley, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Ben Fox, Joffra Archer, James Anderson, Jake Leach, Dom Bees.

Match details

Four match test series

Matches: India vs England 4th Test Match

date and time: March 4, Thursday – 9:30 am IST

place: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to see: Live on star sports network

Top 4 batting order

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli.

England

Zuck Crowley, Dominic Sibley, Johnny Bairstow and Joe Root

Long spell bowlers

India

England

IND vs ENG Fantasy wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant We will have wicket-keepers in this game. Pant has scored 169 runs at an average of 42.25 in the series, while he has been outstanding behind the stumps.

Ind vs eng Fantasy Batsmen

Jak crawl England will have our batsmen. Crawley has scored 669 Test runs at an average of 37.17, while he batted well to score a half-century in the last game.

Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill India will have our batsmen. Rohit has scored 296 runs at an average of 59.20 in the series, while his average at home is 81.05. Gill was superb on the previous Australian tour, and was chosen to manage the credits.

[Virat Kohli has been dropped due to credit issues. If you want to pick Virat, drop Pant & Stokes to get Virat & Foakes]

Ind vs eng Fantasy all-rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel Our all-rounder from India will be. Ashwin has taken 24 wickets in the series, while he has scored 176 runs at an average of 35.20. Axar has taken 18 wickets in just two matches, while averaging 9.44.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes We will have all-rounders from England. Root has scored 333 runs at an average of 55.00 in this series, while he has taken six wickets in bowling. Stokes has scored 146 runs at an average of 24.33, while he has taken one wicket off the ball.

Ind vs eng Dream bowler

from England, Jake Leach and Dom Bess Will add it to our team. Leach has taken 16 wickets in the series, while Beas has taken five wickets in only one game. Both will enjoy bowling on this track.

Kuldeep yadav India will have our bowlers. Kuldeep has taken 16 wickets in just 106.2 overs for India. He can be a lethal spinner on this wicket.

Match Prediction: India is the favorite to win this game.

Top name for captaincy role

Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s pick + Joe Root and Rohit Sharma

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Notional disclaimer

All of our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the pitching players, a pitch report and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.