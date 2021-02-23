IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction: India vs England for Best Fantasy Team 3G Test Game | sport

IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction: India vs England 3rd Test – 24 February (Ahmedabad). Ravichandran Ashwin will again be the game’s best fantasy captain.

Host India will take on England in the third Test match of the four-match series. The series is portrayed beautifully in all.

Team India lost their first game and then bounced back in the second Test. R Ashwin has been on fire in the series with both bat and ball, while Axar also made a brilliant Test debut in Chennai. Rohit Sharma proved his class on a tough Chennai track, while Virat, Ajinkya, Pant and Pujara are also in rhythm. India will welcome the fast pair of Bumrah and Umesh in this game.

England won the first Test, and struggled a lot in the second. Pink ball test is a big opportunity for the audience due to its excellent pacers. Joe Root has been outstanding at batting, while the team will welcome Zuck Crowley and Johnny Bairstow in the game. Joffra Archer and James Anderson will also return, and Leach will be a lone spinner.

Pitch conditions

This is the first Test at this venue, but according to Rohit Sharma, the spinners will have a big role again.

Potential XI for both sides: –

India – Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England – Jak Crowley, Dominic Sibley, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Ben Fox, Chris Woakes, Joffra Archer, James Anderson, Jake Leach.

Match details

Four match test series

Matches: India vs England 3rd Test Match

date and time: February 24, Wednesday – 2:30 pm IST

place: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to see: Live on star sports network

Top 4 batting order

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli.

England

Zuck Crowley, Dominic Sibley, Johnny Bairstow and Joe Root

Long spell bowlers

India

England

Jake Leach and Chris Woakes

IND vs ENG Fantasy wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant We will have wicket-keepers in this game. Pant has scored 168 runs in the series at an average of 56.00, while he has been superb behind the stumps.

Ind vs eng Fantasy Batsmen

Joe Root and Zuck Crowley England will have our batsmen. Root has scored 723 runs at an average of 90.38 in 2021, while also scoring two double centuries. He is a world class batsman and will play a big role in this Test. Crowley has scored 616 runs at an average of 38.50, and is rated as one of the best English youth.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubhman Gill India will have our batsmen. Rohit has scored 205 runs in the series at an average of 51.25, while Virat has scored 145 runs at an average of 36.25. They both have an excellent batting record at home. Gill was superb on the previous Australian tour, and is expected to fire this game.

Ind vs eng Fantasy all-rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel Our all-rounder from India will be. Ashwin has taken 17 wickets in the series, while he scored a brilliant century with the bat in the last game. Axar took seven wickets in his debut game, while he averaged over 34.00 in first-class cricket with the bat.

Ind vs eng Dream bowler

from England, Jake leach and jimmy anderson Will add it to our team. Leach has taken 12 wickets in the series, while Anderson bowled well in the first Test, and he can be lethal with the pink ball.

Jasprit bumrah India will have our bowlers. Bumrah has taken 83 wickets in 18 matches, while he will be lethal with the pink ball.

Match Prediction: India is the favorite to win this game.

Top name for captaincy role

Ravi Ashwin and Virat Kohli

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Joe Root and Axar Patel

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

