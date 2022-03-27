IND Vs SA, Women’s World Cup 2022: India crashes with last-ball defeat against South Africa

Just not enough! With hot and cold air blowing throughout the tournament, India needed a win in the final league match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday to make it to the semi-finals. And the 2017 finalists did almost the same. The last-ball loss in a crucial game for Mithali Raj & Co tells the story of their fight, but also the missed opportunities in the match and during the campaign. Another run here and there, another wicket here and there, and that would have made the difference. But not today, not in this version. Batting first, India posted a respectable 274/7 with the help of 48 half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and Raj (68) and Harmanpreet Kaur. But South Africa was spared some nerves…