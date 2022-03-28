IND vs SA – Women’s World Cup 2022

Heavy defeats against England and NZ hurt India’s run, Raj said after the loss to SA

India captain Mithali Raj conceded that they performed below expectation at this World Cup, pinning their failure to advance to the semi-finals on an inconsistent start to the competition. India lost three of their first five matches before beating Bangladesh and taking their semi-final chances to the last ball against South Africa but narrowly missed out on the knockouts.

Their last-ball loss ended a competition in which they scored the highest total – 317 for 8 against West Indies – were bowled out for one of the lowest – 134 against England – and were involved in two of the most tense matches in the group stage, against Australia and South Africa.

“There’ve been ups and downs,” Raj said in…