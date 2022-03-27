IND W vs SA W Highlights: Heartbreak as Ind eliminated after last ball loss

: It was a heartbreaking loss for the Indian Women’s Cricket team as no ball on the penultimate ball of the match against the South Africa Women’s team turned the game on its head as instead of being a wicket, it was no ball and a free hit on the next ball. Had it not been a no-ball, ISouth Africa would have needed three of the last ball with eight wickets down. But the foot was on the line and on the line is no-ball.



With two needed to two, Mignon du Preez, who was caught on the no-ball and was earlier dropped by Mandhana at long-on, took her team home on the last ball.



With this loss in their seventh and last league stage match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign, the women in blue were eliminated as they ended up on six points, one…