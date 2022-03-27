IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: Mithali Raj 68, Mandhana 71 help India post 274 in must-win game

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2022: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj registered fifties while Hamanpreet Kaur’s 48 took India to 274 in the must-win game in Christchurch.
Women’s World Cup 2022: India set South Africa 275-run target in do or die game (ICC Photo)
HIGHLIGHTS
- India women post 274 for 7 against South Africa women
- India women need a win to make it to the semifinal
- Shafali, Mandhana and Mithali Raj registered fifties
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Mithali Raj scored valiant fifties to help India post a competitive 274-run total in the do or die match against South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Sunday.
A win in the match will help India go through to the semifinals while a defeat puts them on the flight back home.
South Africa,…