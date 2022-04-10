Independence: Incidents and 119 arrests of a group of Rojo supporters ahead of the match against Tigre for the League Cup

The Independent has not found peace for a long time. Not from football, but (above all) institutional. Questions are raised on the leadership led by Hugo Moyano, and more than that, in the past few days the talk inside the Brave Bar has intensified, In a power struggle that had a new chapter this Saturday, Rojo, for his match against Tigre, For the 9th date of the 2022 League Cup.

The Independent Barra Brava’s Faction Responding to César “Loquillo” Rodriguez Acted in a Confrontation with Police According to a cable from the Tellum agency, before the game, in Avellaneda, which was followed by an unreported number of detainees.