Independiente – Central Norte, for Argentina Cup: Red went through penalty, still suffers when he has to beat Federal A team

The Independent suffered excessive losses to defeat Central Norte de Salta, The Federal A team in Córdoba for the 32nd round of the Argentina Cup. He was able to do this only on punishment, 1-1. after equalizing and take it 4 to 3 away, To the rescue of Milton Alvarez Against the auction of Suica and Serrano. El Rojo, who barely celebrated due to the unfavorable context, would play in the next instance against the winner of the match between Atlético Tucumán and Braun d’Adrogue.

The Argentine Cup has always been a thorn in the side of the Independent. In the nine editions held so far since the resumption of this competition, He had reached the quarter-finals only once: it was in 2020, when it was abolished at the hands of Lans. He was dismissed four times in the round of 16 and four times in the round of 16.

