India BPO Promotion Scheme 2021 | India BPO Promotion Scheme in Hindi [Full Form]

After coming to power, the Modi government exposed 2 important aspects for the youth in the IT sector, generating employment opportunities and advancement of technology. And after that, many schemes were organized for the development of common citizens of the country. This is a good way to decide the development of our country. The Digital India Movement was also launched to promote Indian IT industries and spread the Internet and technology. Under which the Central Government has developed the Indian BPO Promotion Scheme. Recently, it has been decided to increase the number of seats up to 1 lakh under this scheme. Apart from this, the government has also decided to set up India’s largest national data center in Bhopal.

Scheme Name India BPO Promotion Scheme 2018-19
Scheme Announcement By Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Scheme Launched Date June 19, 2018
Scheme Supervisor Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Plan Target 2 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities
Important Date 31 March 2019
Official Website http://meity.gov.in/ibps

India BPO Promotion Plan Objectives

The objective of this scheme is to set up BPO firms and develop 2-tiered and 3-tiered cities, especially to provide employment to the youth.

Apart from this, the scheme also aims to promote investment in IT / ITES sector to expand on the basis of IT industry and secure balanced regional development.

Features of Indian BPO Promotion Scheme (I)ndia BPO Promotion Scheme Features)

The main features of this scheme are as follows –

Development of BPO and IT Sector: – To bring new development in the IT and BPO industry, the Central Government is motivating people to open offices, where such services will be offered. With this project, industrialists who want to start work in this field will also be encouraged.

Generating employment opportunities: – With the successful implementation of this scheme, the central government will be able to offer 2 lakh new TMT in the IT and BPO sectors.

Employment in own city: – The main objective of this scheme is not only to generate new employment opportunities, but also to ensure the work of starting BPO’s in small cities. Which will eliminate the need for people to live and work in big cities.

Total seats: – Initially, the target was set to generate 48,300 seats under this scheme. Now, with the new announcement, the target has been set to increase this target to generate 1 lakh seats. So far, the central government has been successful in allocating 31,732 seats in 2-tiered and 3-tiered towns.

Starting a data center: – The announcement made by the concerned ministry has also mentioned the construction of a new national data center in Bhopal city. Once completed, it will be the largest data center in the nation. Presently 4 data centers are located in Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.

Financial assistance to the office owner: – Under this scheme, any person who wants to open an office in BPO’s or ITES sector, will be given one time financial assistance by the Central Government. They can get up to 50% of the total expenditure incurred in starting an office. But this financial selling will be 1 lakh for each seat.

Opportunities to get special incentives: – If the owner of the office gives TMT to women or physically challenged people, then this act will be rewarded with an additional incentive amount of 5% and 2% respectively under this scheme. In this situation 50% of the total employees should be women, and at least 4% should be disabled employees.

Additional incentives for better results: – If the owner of the BPO is successful in generating more job opportunities, then he can get additional incentives from the central government under this scheme. In this case the office owner can get incentives ranging from 5% to 10%.

To encourage local industries: – To ensure that the people of each state remain in that area, the Central Government will be pressurized to encourage the business owners located in that respective state to open new BPOs.

Special consideration for hilly areas: – It is known by all that employment opportunities are not sufficient for educated and trained youth in hilly areas. Due to which thousands of youth are forced to migrate to the plains in search of proper TMT. The central government wants to end this trend by creating business opportunities in the hilly areas. For this, the owners of all BPO’s who want to open offices in hilly areas can get special package. This offer is only for the north-eastern hilly areas like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir states.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian BPO Promotion Scheme (I)ndia BPO Promotion Scheme Eligibility Criteria)

It is very important to adopt the following eligibility criteria to be a part of this scheme –

In this scheme, it has been mentioned that only private limited, limited and sole proprietorship companies are able to apply in this scheme.

Under this scheme, it is mandatory for each company to have a strength of at least 100 employees in order to get financial support.

According to this scheme, the company should be able to continue with the office for at least 3 consecutive years.

It has also been mentioned in this draft plan that the turnover of each applying company should not be less than Rs 2 crore for the first 3 years. Only those companies having strength of 50 employees and starting business in hilly areas can avail this scheme, even if their turnover is Rs 1 crore.

This plan emphasizes on starting a BPO company in small cities. Cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and NCR will be excluded from the scheme. In this way, companies located in small cities are able to get financial and other benefits given in this scheme.

This scheme will generate many direct and indirect employment opportunities. Also, focus will be on small cities. Adequate employment opportunities will be provided in these areas, so that the youth will not have to work in big cities. Also, these new BPOs will also help in overall financial development in those cities.

