India conclude Bahrain trip with 3-0 loss to Belarus

India lost to Belarus 3-0 in an international friendly match at the Bahrain National Stadium in Rifa, Bahrain on Saturday.

The result sees India end their trip to Bahrain with two defeats, a 2-1 loss to Bahrain on Wednesday.

Against Belarus, who are 10 places above India, Igor Stimac’s men got off to a good start. They were successful in stopping the Belarusian attack in the first half which ended goalless. But in the second half, the European side took the lead and scored three runs in front of India.

Artyom Bykov scored in the 48th minute before Andrey Solovy scored the second goal.