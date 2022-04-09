India remains parents’ home; love UK too: Akshata Murthy on tax evasion | World News

Infosys founder Narayan Murthy’s daughter and UK finance minister Rishi Sunak’s wife fashion designer Akshata Murthy has issued a statement clarifying that she will not avail of the non-domicile status and will pay the UK government tax on her foreign earnings. On how things will roll out, Akshata said she will be paying UK tax on an arising basis on all her worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, whenever in the world that income arises. “These new arrangements will begin immediately and will also be applied to the tax year just finished (21-22),” she said. Rishi Sunak, who has been facing the heat, retweeted his wife’s complete statement.

11/ In my time here I have invested in British businesses and supported British causes. My daughters are British. They are…