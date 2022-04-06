India reports first XE Covid-19 case: Everything you need to know about the new variant | Latest News India

India on Wednesday reported the first case of the XE variant of the coronavirus disease. The variant is also said to be behind the massive spike that Europe and China witnessed in March. Another recombinant variant that had recently triggered worries was Deltacron, said to be a combination of Delta and Omicron – both believed to be highly infectious.

Here is what we know about the XE variant so far:

What is XE variant: The World Health Organisation said it is a hybrid of two sub lineages of Omicron – BA.1 and BA.2. The XE variant belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported.

Where was the variant detected: The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest update that the XE recombinant…