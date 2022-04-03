India sends 40k MT diesel to Sri Lanka; rice supply soon | Latest News India

A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel from India reached Sri Lanka on Saturday, while traders have started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for prompt shipment as the island national faces an unprecedented economic and energy crisis caused due to shortage of foreign exchange, officials said.

Power cuts lasting over 13 hours were imposed on Thursday, the longest cut since 1996 when a strike by the state power entity employees caused a 72-hour black out. Officials of the state fuel entity, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), said the Indian diesel supplies would ease the ongoing power cuts. The power cuts effective Saturday are over 8.5 hours.

