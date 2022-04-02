India supplies rice, diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka as protests intensify: Top developments

NEW DELHI: In the latest effort to curb unrest arising out of the economic crisis, Sri Lanka has declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew from Saturday evening.

This comes close on the heels of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declaring a public emergency amidst a spate of protests against severe shortages of essential supplies.

Many economists say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing, ill-advised tax cuts and the impact of Covid on the economy..

Here are the latest developments from the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis in its modern history:

36-hour curfew from Saturday evening

Sri Lanka’s police announced a 36-hour curfew on Saturday to head off planned mass anti-government protests against worsening shortages of…